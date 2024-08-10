Suniel Shetty Turns 63: 7 Times The Actor Proved He's Aging Like Fine Wine

By: Rahul M | August 10, 2024

Suniel Shetty turns 63 on August 12, 2024. The actor is one of the most successful actors in the Hindi film industry.

His acting span lasted for over 30 years and he has acted in over a 100 films.

Often called as 'Anna', the actor has been a fitness enthusiast all his life and he still is. His dedication to towards a fit lifestyle is commendable

Even at 63, Suniel Shetty is sight for sore eyes. His workout sessions include regular weight training, cardio and adequete diet

Suniel Shetty is married to Mana Shetty and has two children, Athiya and Ahan. Both of them are actors in the Bollywood film industry

Suniel Shetty has great sense of fashion and he never leaves a chance to flaunt both his fitness and his fashion

The actor often takes to Instagram to post pictures about his lifestyle