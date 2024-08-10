Sunday Brunch Ideas: 7 Quick Dishes You Can Whip Up On A Lazy Morning

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 10, 2024
A lazy sunday morning calls for a quick and easy brunch that keeps satiates your hunger and is also delicous. A quick spinach and cheese omlette can be a good start to your day. It is tasty and also nutrtious
All images from Canva
Masala toast sandwich can be another dish you can make within minutes. Just make a good aaloo masala, stuff it between in breads and toast it until brown and crispy. You can have it with green chutney and tomato ketchup
Rava dosa is that one dish you can make when you're craving south Indian but do not have the dosa batter available at home. Rava dosa is easy to make and it tastes delicious
A quick one pot mixed veg rice can be the best meal you can have for brunch. It won't take much effort and time. Chop up all veggies, stir fry it in the pot with some masalas and add in the rice. It will be ready in no time. You can also make a quick onion raita as a side for this dish
If you are craving a sweet and american breakfast, banana pancakes is your go to brunch idea
A vermicelli upma can never go wrong when it comes to quick and delicious recipes. You can add veggies of choice and savor this umpa. It is also rich in fibre and a perfect meal idea if you're diet concious
Aaloo paratha might not be the quickest meal option but it sure is worth the wait. You can easily prep a little a night before and make piping hot parathas on a Sunday morning. Nothing beats parathas on a holiday