Summer Nail Inspo: White Chrome Nails To Sunset Ombre Nails, These Are The Trendy Nail Art You Should Try This Summer

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 26, 2024
Summer nails are incomplete without sunflower prints. You can opt for very simple yet summery nails with this white nail paint and yellow flowers combo for your nails.
Canva
This nail art should be recreated by every girl this summer. You can go for any colour combo, what makes it stand out is its simplicity in designs and pattern made with two colours. Green is a very vibrant and summer colour you can try this season.
Canva
The cherry nails are very trendy this summer. You can get simple and cute cherry nail art for your nails during summer. This gives a pop up red and green colours on your basic nail paint.
Canva
Make your summer nail chic with cool blue and white nail paint art. It gives a very subtle yet pretty look that goes with the summer trend. Summer nail paints are often simple nail arts that have their own unique pattern.
Canva
Chrome white nail art has to be your summer vacation nail look. If you are going to the beach or garden, you need to have chrome white nail art which is very simple yet elegant. It is one of the popular nail trends these days.
Canva
Sunset ombre nails are the summer essential nail look to flex under the summer heat. This nail art is a very vibrant hues of different nail paints that complements your skin tone. Ombre nails are also one of the trending nail art this summer.
Canva
Yellow is the ultimate summer colour and prints like flowers, fruits and clouds give out summery vibes. If you like to have fun with your nails then go for some funky nail art like this lemon prints on your nail.
Canva
If you love pastel hues then you have to go for all pastel shades nail paints. This has been a trend since 2023 and still many people prefer this look for their summer. It is very vibrant and colourful for summer.
Canva
Nail art doesn't always have to be bold and designer, sometimes, it can be your favourite colour that you want to wear. Go for your favourite nail paint with matte nails this summer, because simplicity is beautiful.
Canva