Suhana Khan Looks Chic In ₹3.03 Lakh Polka Dot Dress, Relishes Pasta In Italy

By: Shefali Fernandes | April 20, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, is having the time of her life in Milan, Italy.

The star kid took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and shared a series of photos from her Italian vacay. "Ciao!, she wrote.

Suhana Khan impressed with her fashion sense, dazzling in Dolce & Gabbana's black and white polka dot satin dress, valued at ₹3.03 lakh.

Suhana wore Givenchy's varsity cropped jacked in black and paired it over turtle neck top.

Suhana, who made her acting debut with The Archies, was seen relishing a plate full of pasta.

Dressed in a beige sweatshirt, Suhana Khan wore a royal blue baseball cap from Miu Miu.

She also visited Milan Cathedral in Lombardy, northern Italy.

