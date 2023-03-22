Suhana Khan is a vision in white in new pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 22, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is yet to mark her acting debut but she is already a favourite on the internet
The star kid made her followers skip a beat as she dropped some stunning new pictures from her latest photoshoot
Suhana is one gorgeous lady in the new aesthetic pictures
The star kid is quite popular among netizens for her strong Instagram game
She is often seen dropping breathtaking looks on the gram
Suhana has an uncanny resemblance with her superstar dad and it is unmissable!
The star kid has also proven that she is a queen of mirror selfies
Not just western, but Suhana carries ethnic outfits with equal ease and panache
Suhana is set to mark her acting debut soon with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'
Thanks For Reading!