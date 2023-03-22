Suhana Khan is a vision in white in new pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 22, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is yet to mark her acting debut but she is already a favourite on the internet

The star kid made her followers skip a beat as she dropped some stunning new pictures from her latest photoshoot

Suhana is one gorgeous lady in the new aesthetic pictures

The star kid is quite popular among netizens for her strong Instagram game

She is often seen dropping breathtaking looks on the gram

Suhana has an uncanny resemblance with her superstar dad and it is unmissable!

The star kid has also proven that she is a queen of mirror selfies

Not just western, but Suhana carries ethnic outfits with equal ease and panache

Suhana is set to mark her acting debut soon with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Thanks For Reading!

In Pics: Suhana Khan with her ₹11 lakh handbag
Find out More