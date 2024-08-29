Sugar or Jaggery? Which Is More Beneficial?

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 29, 2024
It has always been a battle between what's better for your health, sugar or jaggery. Let's decode the answer to it
All images from Canva
If you are looking for a sweetner that that low calories, you will be disappointed to know that there is not much difference between sugar and jaggery
100gm of sugar has 383 calories whereas 100gms of jaggery has 353 calories. So if you think jaggery will give you less or no calories, it is not entirely true
Jaggery contains small amounts of vitamins and minerals, making it a slightly healthier option. Jaggery has 4.6mg iron and 107mg calcium whereas sugar has none
Jaggery has a slower impact on blood sugar, so it may be a better option for people looking to avoid spikes in blood glucose. Jaggery provides you with 1.8gm protein per 100gms while sugar only provides 0.01gm
Jaggery helps with immunity, aids digestion and helps with respiratory problems