Stunning visuals of Solar eclipse 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 25, 2022
Everyone in the country and in the world is now witnessing a partial solar eclipse
PTI
The solar eclipse is visible around many cities in India
PTI
The duration of watching this celestial event may vary in different cities
PTI
In cities like Mumbai, Surat, Panaji, and Porbandar, the eclipse can be visible for more than an hour
PTI
The solar eclipse was also visible in Europe, Western Asia, and northeast Africa
PTI
This photograph captured the solar eclipse in Jammu
PTI
The moon partially covered the sun during the solar eclipse near Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya, Bihar
PTI
The crescent-shaped sun was captured in Jammu
PTI
This aesthetic shot of the eclipse was pictured in Bihar's capital Patna
PTI
This picture of the eclipsed sun is from Ranchi, Jharkhand
PTI
