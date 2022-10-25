Stunning visuals of Solar eclipse 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 25, 2022

Everyone in the country and in the world is now witnessing a partial solar eclipse

PTI

The solar eclipse is visible around many cities in India

PTI

The duration of watching this celestial event may vary in different cities

PTI

In cities like Mumbai, Surat, Panaji, and Porbandar, the eclipse can be visible for more than an hour

PTI

The solar eclipse was also visible in Europe, Western Asia, and northeast Africa

PTI

This photograph captured the solar eclipse in Jammu

PTI

The moon partially covered the sun during the solar eclipse near Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya, Bihar

PTI

The crescent-shaped sun was captured in Jammu

PTI

This aesthetic shot of the eclipse was pictured in Bihar's capital Patna

PTI

This picture of the eclipsed sun is from Ranchi, Jharkhand

PTI

Thanks For Reading!

In Pics: Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's star-studded Diwali bash
Find out More