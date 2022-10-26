Stunning visuals from Mumbai's Diwali at Marine Drive

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 26, 2022
Mumbai on Diwali night lit up beautifully as Mumbaikars were seen enjoying the fireworks
Photo by Ujwal Puri
This image was captured in Colaba near Taj hotel
This photo captured the Diwali celebrations in Gateway of India
The bursting crackers caused stunning visuals across the city
Mumbaikars were seen with great enthusiasm as they celebrated the festival
Every year at Marine Drive thousands of people join together to celebrate the festival of lights and the night sky is well lit with fireworks
The reflection of fireworks in the sea is truly a sight to behold
Diwali falls in the hindu calendar month of Karthik, and to enjoy this festival of lights firecrackers are lit and lights are placed on the walls and entrances of the houses
