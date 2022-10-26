Stunning visuals from Mumbai's Diwali at Marine Drive

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 26, 2022

Mumbai on Diwali night lit up beautifully as Mumbaikars were seen enjoying the fireworks

Photo by Ujwal Puri

This image was captured in Colaba near Taj hotel

Photo by Ujwal Puri

This photo captured the Diwali celebrations in Gateway of India

Photo by Ujwal Puri

The bursting crackers caused stunning visuals across the city

Photo by Ujwal Puri

Mumbaikars were seen with great enthusiasm as they celebrated the festival

Photo by Ujwal Puri

Every year at Marine Drive thousands of people join together to celebrate the festival of lights and the night sky is well lit with fireworks

Photo by Ujwal Puri

The reflection of fireworks in the sea is truly a sight to behold

Photo by Ujwal Puri

Diwali falls in the hindu calendar month of Karthik, and to enjoy this festival of lights firecrackers are lit and lights are placed on the walls and entrances of the houses

Photo by Ujwal Puri

