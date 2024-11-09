Study In Hong Kong: Explore Top 5 Universities As Per QS World University Rankings Asia 2025

By: Siksha M | November 09, 2024
Rank 2: The University of Hong Kong With an overall rating of 99.7,the oldest university in Hong Kong, the University of Hong Kong (HKU), held onto its second-place status. Among the world's most prestigious comprehensive research-led universities, the University of Hong Kong is placed 26th.
Rank 6: The Chinese University of Hong Kong With an overall score of 96.7, the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) moved up from 10th to sixth place.
Rank 10: City University of Hong Kong (City UHK) With an overall score of 95.3, City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) rose seven spots to 10th place, placing it within the top 1% of universities in Asia and third in Hong Kong.
Rank 11: The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology With an overall score of 95.1, the international research university Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) is placed 11th.
Rank 17: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University: The only university in Hong Kong to make Work-Integrated Education and Service-Learning required courses for undergraduates is Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU).