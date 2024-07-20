Sporty Elegance: Porsche Launches Panamera GTS in India

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | July 20, 2024
Porsche has introduced the Panamera GTS in India, priced at Rs 2.34 crore.
It is fully-imported CBU model.
In the interior, it offers a driver-focused cockpit with high-quality leather and Alcantara.
The GTS features a larger black air intake, and 21-inch Anthracite Grey wheels.
It is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 492 bhp, with a top speed of 302 kmph and a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 3.8 seconds.
The car comes with adaptive air suspension, Porsche Active Stability Management (PASM), optional rear-axle steering, and advanced driver assistance systems.
It includes sport seats, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with a large touchscreen, and exclusive interior trims.
