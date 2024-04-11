Sporty At Heart, Compact In Size: Alfa Romeo Reveals Its First EV

By: Juviraj Anchil | April 11, 2024
The Alfa Romeo Milano EV is built on the e-CMP platform, which is developed by its parent company, Stellantis.
The Milano can rapidly charge from 10% to 80% in just under 30 minutes.
The interior draws inspiration from its previous model to make a sporty looking car.
This compact car from the Italian manufacturer comes with a 54 kWh battery.
The battery gives the car the power and range of 402 KM.
The Alfa Romeo Milano will take on the Swedish Volvo EX30.
The Alfa Romeo Milano EV is priced at USD 42,880 or Rs 35,74,959.
