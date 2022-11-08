Splitsvilla X4: List of confirmed contestants

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 08, 2022
Splitsvilla is back with its fourteenth season titled 'Splitsvilla X4'. It will be hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani. Here's a list of confirmed contestants for the reality show...
Urfi Javed, 25, is an actress and social media personality, known for wearing the quirkiest and most bizarre outfits
Hamid Barkzi, 24, is a Delhi boy who emerged as the winner of MTV Roadies Season 18
Shrea Prasad, 22, has won the title of Miss Teen Fiji 2017
Kashish Ratnani, 20, is a fashion designer by profession
Saumya Bhandari, 24, is an architect and model, who calls herself a 'serial dater'
Joshua Chhabra, 25
Sakshi Dwivedi, 20, is a social media sensation who boasts of thousands of followers
Rishabh Jaiswal, 22, is a model and content creator from Varanasi, who moved to Mumbai to fulfill his dreams
Akashlina Chandra, 22, is an influencer and entrepreneur
Honey Kamboj, 25
Amir Hossein, 24, is half-Irani, and half-Indian. He manages his family’s Irani cafe business in Mumbai
Aradhana Verma, 25, is an actress, model, and fashion designer
Dhruvin Busa, 22, is famous for his beatboxing skills. He is an event manager as well as a content creator
Oviya Darnal, 19, is a social media influencer
Sohail Shaikh, 25, is a social media sensation with a million followers on Instagram
Pema Leilani, 22, is a student and a content creator
Kashish Thakur, 26, was the winner of MTV Roadies Xtreme season
Soundous Mourfakir, 27, is a Moroccan-French beauty who shot to fame with her stint on Roadies
Justin D’Cruz, 22, is a choreographer and a part of the Hot Indians Dance Crew
Sakshi Shrivas, 22, is a bachata professional and is famous for her hot moves
Aagaz Akhtar, 25