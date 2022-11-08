Splitsvilla X4: List of confirmed contestants

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 08, 2022

Splitsvilla is back with its fourteenth season titled 'Splitsvilla X4'. It will be hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani. Here's a list of confirmed contestants for the reality show...

Urfi Javed, 25, is an actress and social media personality, known for wearing the quirkiest and most bizarre outfits

Hamid Barkzi, 24, is a Delhi boy who emerged as the winner of MTV Roadies Season 18

Shrea Prasad, 22, has won the title of Miss Teen Fiji 2017

Kashish Ratnani, 20, is a fashion designer by profession

Saumya Bhandari, 24, is an architect and model, who calls herself a 'serial dater'

Joshua Chhabra, 25

Sakshi Dwivedi, 20, is a social media sensation who boasts of thousands of followers

Rishabh Jaiswal, 22, is a model and content creator from Varanasi, who moved to Mumbai to fulfill his dreams

Akashlina Chandra, 22, is an influencer and entrepreneur

Honey Kamboj, 25

Amir Hossein, 24, is half-Irani, and half-Indian. He manages his family’s Irani cafe business in Mumbai

Aradhana Verma, 25, is an actress, model, and fashion designer

Dhruvin Busa, 22, is famous for his beatboxing skills. He is an event manager as well as a content creator

Oviya Darnal, 19, is a social media influencer

Sohail Shaikh, 25, is a social media sensation with a million followers on Instagram

Pema Leilani, 22, is a student and a content creator

Kashish Thakur, 26, was the winner of MTV Roadies Xtreme season

Soundous Mourfakir, 27, is a Moroccan-French beauty who shot to fame with her stint on Roadies

Justin D’Cruz, 22, is a choreographer and a part of the Hot Indians Dance Crew

Sakshi Shrivas, 22, is a bachata professional and is famous for her hot moves

Aagaz Akhtar, 25