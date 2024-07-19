Space Exploration Day 2024: 7 Interesting Space Facts You Didn't Know Before

By: Rahul M | July 19, 2024
This year, Space Exploration Day will be observed on July 20. It is the day when you recognise the efforts of the astronauts, scientists, and people working to study space and explore it
To walk to the moon, it would require nine years
Jupiter is so large that it can fit the remaining seven planets in just 70% of its volume
If you can see the Andromeda galaxy with your naked eyes, you are spotting something that is 14.7 billion billion miles away
The sun and moon appear to be the same size in our sky because the sun is 400 times farther away than the moon, despite being 400 times larger
Stars twinkle only after their light is passed through the Earth's atmosphere
It would take more than 356 billion years to travel 70 miles per hour by car to the closest star in space
Lastly, you cannot walk on plants like Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, or Neptune because they don't have solid surfaces
