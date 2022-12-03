South Korea continues Asian surge at the World Cup, beating Portugal to advance to the R-16 at the expense of Uruguay, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 03, 2022
South Korea scored a late goal to beat Portugal 2-1. The win sent the Asian side into the last 16 ahead of Uruguay on the number of goals scored
Portugal's Ricardo Horta scored their first goal in the 5th minute
The early goal was not a precedent for things to come as South Korea fought back
South Korea equalise through Kim Young-gwon. It’s a scrappy goal but they’ll take it!
South Korea's Kim Young-gwon celebrates with Hwang In-beom after scoring the equaliser
Ronaldo is put through in a one-on-one with South Korea goalkeeper Kim Seung-Gyu and looks a certainty to score. He is denied by an excellent save
South Korea go ahead at the stroke of 90 mins as the fourth official signals six minutes of added time.
South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan bursts into celebration with his teammates
South Korea go through to the knockout stages. They take second place in the group behind Portugal, while Ghana and Uruguay both go out