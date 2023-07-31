Sonu Sood Parties With Jacqueline, Ramesh Taurani, Others On Birthday

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2023

Actor Sonu Sood celebrated his 47th birthday on July 30, Sunday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He even hosted an intimate birthday bash for his friends in the industry

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez was among the first ones to arrive for the birthday bash

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Filmmaker Ramesh Taurani too attended the party

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Earlier in the day, Sonu was also seen celebrating his birthday with his fans

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Hundreds of fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence to wish the star

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Hailed as the 'messiah' for his philanthropic work, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown, Sonu is loved by the masses

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actor was seen thanking his fans with folded hands and accepting their blessings

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Sonu Sood Cuts Cake, Celebrates Birthday With Fans In Mumbai
Find out More