Sonu Sood Parties With Jacqueline, Ramesh Taurani, Others On Birthday

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2023
Actor Sonu Sood celebrated his 47th birthday on July 30, Sunday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He even hosted an intimate birthday bash for his friends in the industry
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez was among the first ones to arrive for the birthday bash
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Filmmaker Ramesh Taurani too attended the party
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Earlier in the day, Sonu was also seen celebrating his birthday with his fans
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Hundreds of fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence to wish the star
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Hailed as the 'messiah' for his philanthropic work, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown, Sonu is loved by the masses
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The actor was seen thanking his fans with folded hands and accepting their blessings
Photo by Varinder Chawla
