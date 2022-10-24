Soni Razdan Birthday Special: Adorable photos with family

Soni Razdan was born on October 25, 1956. Soni is a British actress and film director who has worked in several Hindi films

She is married to film director Mahesh Bhatt

Soni and Mahesh together have two children - Shaheen and Alia Bhatt

Soni is the stepmother of Pooja and Rahul Bhatt

Soni shares a very special bond with her family and often shares adorable pictures with her family

She is often seen spending quality time with her daughters

Here's an adorable throwback picture of Soni posing with baby Alia

"Age cannot wither her nor custom stale her infinite variety," Soni captioned her throwback photo as she posed next to her husband

Soni shared this picture from Alia's mehendi ceremony

She is always seen supporting her kids and is a proud mother

Here Bhatt and the Kapoor clan can be seen posing together for Alia-Ranbir's wedding

