Sonam Kapoor's 'Sindoor Look' Will Take You Back To Bygone Era

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 08, 2024
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, known for her opulent fashion, has once again captivated everyone with her recent 'Sindoor look'
All images from Sonam Kapoor's Instagram
At the Ambani's Ganeshotsav celebration, the diva turned heads in an all-red ensemble from the shelves of ace Indian designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's unreleased couture collection
Sonam donned a red crushed silk ghagra paired with a matching full-sleeved blouse and a similar dupatta
The back of the blouse boasted of a breathtaking backless pattern, adorned with gold latkans
The ensemble also honoured the designer's first collection, which debuted over thirty years ago and featured crushed silk silhouettes
Sonam accessorised her red look with statement earrings by Amrapali Jewels and exquisite haath phool from the brand Aurus
She oozed a vintage charm in custom red flats by Aprajita Toor, accentuated with a thick silver pajeb and alta