Sonam Kapoor Stuns In Frill Golden Suit

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 02, 2024
Sonam Kapoor is the epitome of style and fashion in the industry. She recently stunned in a frill golden suit for an event
She donned a custom Tamara Ralph that featured golden embellishments all over. From the suit to kne-length skirt
The blazer of the designer suit was a deep neck, bodycon ensemble with golden frills hanging out from all over the suit
This skirt suit was the star of the show since its bold and chic fit elevated her look
She paired her outfit with nothing but a statement necklace from Zoya Jewels
The chunky statement necklace she wore was of intricate detailing and made her look like the perfect fashion icon she is
She also paired the necklace with stud earrings with stones embedded in it. She concluded her look with red pointed metallic stilletoes
