Sonam Kapoor Peaks Fashion In Tie-Dye Outfit And Sneaker Combo

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 15, 2024
Sonam Kapoor is popular for being a 'Fashionista' and only for right reasons. She recently stepped out in a monochromatic look and slayed
All images form Instagram
Sonam attended the opening of Converse India store last night in Mumbai and made a bold fashion statement
Sonam wore a tie-dye white gown embellished with an eye-catching hand-dyed black design
The dress's floor-sweeping skirt, full sleeves, and turtleneckline all added to its effortlessly stylish silhouette
She completed the striking monochrome look by layering it with a matching structured jacket with power shoulders. Rhea Kapoor styled the complete ensemble which was from Bloni Atelier.
Sonam added a stylish twist to her wardrobe by opting for a pair of white sneakers instead of high heels
She chose chic cuff earrings and stacked rings to accent her fingers
Thanks For Reading!