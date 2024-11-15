Sonam Kapoor Peaks Fashion In Tie-Dye Outfit And Sneaker Combo

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 15, 2024

Sonam Kapoor is popular for being a 'Fashionista' and only for right reasons. She recently stepped out in a monochromatic look and slayed

All images form Instagram

Sonam attended the opening of Converse India store last night in Mumbai and made a bold fashion statement

Sonam wore a tie-dye white gown embellished with an eye-catching hand-dyed black design

The dress's floor-sweeping skirt, full sleeves, and turtleneckline all added to its effortlessly stylish silhouette

She completed the striking monochrome look by layering it with a matching structured jacket with power shoulders. Rhea Kapoor styled the complete ensemble which was from Bloni Atelier.

Sonam added a stylish twist to her wardrobe by opting for a pair of white sneakers instead of high heels

She chose chic cuff earrings and stacked rings to accent her fingers

