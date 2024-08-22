Sonam Kapoor Exudes Boss Lady Vibes In Sleek Skirt & Blazer

By: Sachin T | August 22, 2024
Bollywood fashion icon Sonam Kapoor made heads turn as she stepped out for work on Thursday
The actress exuded girl boss vibes in a dark blazer with matching formal skirt and a pale pink shirt
She toned down her makeup and tied her hair back in a neat ponytail with a few stray strands of hair around her face
Her slitted skirt looked neat on her silhouette and she completed her look with matching heels
Sonam oozed confidence as she posed in the bold yet minimal look
On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2023 film Blind, which released on Jio Cinema
The actress is seen spending most of her time with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu, and she seems to be in no rush to return to the movies
The actress is yet to announce her upcoming project