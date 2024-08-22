Sonam Kapoor Exudes Boss Lady Vibes In Sleek Skirt & Blazer

By: Sachin T | August 22, 2024

Bollywood fashion icon Sonam Kapoor made heads turn as she stepped out for work on Thursday

The actress exuded girl boss vibes in a dark blazer with matching formal skirt and a pale pink shirt

She toned down her makeup and tied her hair back in a neat ponytail with a few stray strands of hair around her face

Her slitted skirt looked neat on her silhouette and she completed her look with matching heels

Sonam oozed confidence as she posed in the bold yet minimal look

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2023 film Blind, which released on Jio Cinema

The actress is seen spending most of her time with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu, and she seems to be in no rush to return to the movies

The actress is yet to announce her upcoming project