Sonali Phogat's heartwarming pics with daughter Yashodhara

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 23, 2022
'Bigg Boss 14' contestant and Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat reportedly died of a heart attack in Goa on Monday night
Hours before her sudden demise, Sonali Phogat had posted some pictures and videos of herself on Instagram
On Monday night, she was brought to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district after she complained of uneasiness
The postmortem would be conducted at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim
Sonali is survived by a daughter named Yashodhara Phogat
Sonali's husband Sanjay Phogat had passed away in 2016
Sonali was quite close to her daughter and was one proud mommy
Sonali had unsuccessfully contested from Adampur Assembly constituency in Hisar against Kuldeep Bishnoi in the 2019 Assembly election.
Thanks For Reading!