Sonakshi Sinha Turns Rajasthani Rajkumari In ₹98,000 Kaftan Jacket, Long Skirt At Lands Of Maharajas

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 08, 2024
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is currently having her gala time with her husband Zaheer Izbal in The Lands of Maharajas, Rajasthan!
All images from Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram
During her mini-gateway, the actress turned into a Rajasthani Rajkumari wearing a stunning pink georgette kaftan jacket with a voluminous skirt and a embellished blouse
The exquisite three-piece set is by Rimple & Harpreet, priced at a whopping Rs 98,000
She complemented her first look with an elegant choker and dangling jhumkas and finished off with her signature dewy glam with winged eyeliner look
Sonakshi later changed into a beautiful yellow-hued zardozi silk attire adorned with intricate gold embroidery
The minimal outfit from the shelves of designer label Anita Dongre retails at Rs 45,000, as per brand's site
The 'Heeramandi' fame accentuated her vacay look with statement gold earrings and a potli
