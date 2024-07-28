Sonakshi Sinha Turns Head In A Shimmery Gown At The India Couture Fashion Week 2024

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 28, 2024

FDCI India Couture Week 2024 has been nothing less than a star-studded runway show. On July 28, fashion designers Dolly J and JJ Valaya showcased their timeless haute couture collection at the event

Day four kicked off with Dolly J's collection, which presented a fairy tale theme, "once upon a time..."

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha stunned as the showstopper in Dolly J's blush pink gown adorned with shimmering details. She complemented her exquisite attire with minimal diamond accessories

The collection's each-statement attire boasted of intricate embroidery, floral motifs, and shimmering fabrics, exuding the timeless allure of feminine beauty

After Dolly J, renowed luxury fashion designer JJ Valaya showcased his haute couture collection named "MURAQQA"

The Istanbul theme is based on the intricate details and art designs from the Ottoman era, while the Isfahan is a modern take on Persian carpets and small paintings

The couture collection featured an array of silhouettes, including lehengas, sarees, sherwanis and traditional jackets, each made with custom woven silks, velvet fabrics, and intricate embroidery

