Sonakshi Sinha To Priyanka Chopra: 7 Actresses Who Reused Hereditary Outfits For Their Weddings

By: Manisha Karki | June 25, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha recently got married to Zaheer Iqbal and donned a beautiful off-white saree for her big day. The saree belonged to Sonakshi's mother
Photo courtesy: Instagram
Kareena Kapoor in 2012 wore an heirloom for her nikaah with Saif Ali Khan. It was part of her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore’s bridal sharara which she had worn at her wedding with Mansoor Ali Khan in 1962
Photo courtesy: Instagram
Gul Panag got married in 2011 to an airline pilot, Rishi Attari. She promoted sustainable fashion and for the sangeet, reused her mother-in-law’s wedding outfit.
Photo courtesy: Instagram
Sonam Kapoor, for her wedding with Anand Ahuja, wore her mother's bridal jewellery with her outfit
Photo courtesy: Instagram
Yami Gautam married director Aditya Dhar in 2021. She revamped and wore her mother’s saree for her big day
Photo courtesy: Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her wedding with Nick Jonas wore a 75-feet veil which was made out of a piece of her mother-in-law’s bridal dress
Photo courtesy: Instagram
Kajal Agarwal wore designer Anamika Khanna's red lehenga and paired it with a contrasting pastel dupatta for her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu. She added heirloom pieces from her mother and grandmother's outfits
Photo courtesy: Instagram
