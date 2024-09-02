Somvati Amavasya 2024: All You Need To Know

By: Manasi Kamble | September 02, 2024
In Hinduism, Somvati Amavasya is a significant day devoted to ancestor worship and spiritual development. Monday, September 2nd, is when Somvati Amavasya is observed this year. The fact that the day falls in the month of Bhadrapada, which is very auspicious for honouring one's ancestors and asking for their blessings, makes it especially special.
Somvati Amavasya is particularly significant when it occurs in the month of Bhadrapada. This day, known as Pitru Tarpan, is thought to be a potent moment for carrying out rites to honour ancestors. It is believed by devotees that on Somvati Amavasya, ancestors descend to earthly realms to grant blessings and pardon through rituals and prayers.
Date and Time of Somvati Amavasya 2024 Date: September 2, Monday. Amavasya Tithi Commences on September 2 at 05:21 AM and Amavasya Tithi Ends on September 3 at 07:24 AM.
A day for introspection and spiritual development is also observed on Somvati Amavasya. During this time, a lot of people seek liberation from the cycle of birth and death and engage in self-renewal. Devotees hope to improve their relationship with the divine and their ancestors while also bringing prosperity, peace, and spiritual enlightenment into their lives by carrying out the rituals connected to Somvati Amavasya.
Devotees perform numerous holy rites on Somvati Amavasya in order to maximise the day's spiritual advantages. Taking a holy bath, which can be done at home or in a holy river, is the customary way to start the day. Prayers to Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and one's ancestors come next.
Offering tarpan is one of the main rituals of Somvati Amavasya. This is giving the ancestors a concoction of milk, sesame seeds, and water. It is thought that doing this will appease the spirits of the dead and bring them blessings.