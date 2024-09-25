Sofia Vergara Dons Sabyasachi Jewellery At Finale Of America's Got Talent: See Pics

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 25, 2024
Sofia Vergara, popularly known as Gloria in a widely loved sitcom 'Modern Family' and as a judge at the panel of America's got Talent stole the spotlight at the finale of the event
All images from Instagram
She wore a statement necklace and earrings by ace Indian designer Sabyasachi
Sofia was wearing a custom Laura Basci strapless corset with a matching skirt
She paired her outfit with beautiful statement jewellery from Sabyasachi. The statement necklace had a floral motif design and had stones embedded in it
The earrings also had intricate details where different coloured diamonds were studded in the designer earrings
Sofia has been the judge at the panel of America's Got Talent for years now and she took to Instagram to share glimpses from the finale night
She blended her outfit with Indian jewellery elevating her fashion game