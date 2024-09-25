Sofia Vergara Dons Sabyasachi Jewellery At Finale Of America's Got Talent: See Pics

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 25, 2024

Sofia Vergara, popularly known as Gloria in a widely loved sitcom 'Modern Family' and as a judge at the panel of America's got Talent stole the spotlight at the finale of the event

All images from Instagram

She wore a statement necklace and earrings by ace Indian designer Sabyasachi

Sofia was wearing a custom Laura Basci strapless corset with a matching skirt

She paired her outfit with beautiful statement jewellery from Sabyasachi. The statement necklace had a floral motif design and had stones embedded in it

The earrings also had intricate details where different coloured diamonds were studded in the designer earrings

Sofia has been the judge at the panel of America's Got Talent for years now and she took to Instagram to share glimpses from the finale night

She blended her outfit with Indian jewellery elevating her fashion game