Sneak Peek Inside Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s Ancestral Palace In Uttar Pradesh

By: Aanchal Choudhary | November 16, 2024
Television actor and social media sensation Jannat Zubair Rehmani took to her Instagram handle to reveal visiting her ancestral palace for the first time today.
Located in the Kukra village of Uttar Pradesh, Jannat striked a few poses as she lived every moment of her visit to her hometown.
The actress, last seen in Colors TV’s Laughter Chef wore a lilac salwar kameez for her visit to her ancestral palace.
Sharing these pictures on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Visited my ancestors palace yesterday for the very first time. Had always heard stories of this place since my childhood and finally got to witness the beauty in person with my entire family Every wall tells a story filled with memories and has it's own soul May the whispers of our ancestors guide us towards wisdom.”
On the work front, Jannat was last seen in Colors TV’s Laughter Chef and was paired with her BFF Reem Sameer on the show.
The actress who enjoys a whopping follower count of almost 50 millions on Instagram is one of the most popular influencers in the country.
Apart from her acting stint, Jannat also recently turned an entrepreneur and currently owns a jewellery and a modest clothing brand.