Sneak Peek: BMW Motorrad Unveils R20 Concept

By: G R Mukesh | May 29, 2024
BMW Motorrad has recently unveiled the R20 concept.
The R20 forgoes traditional features like the mudguard and pillion seat.
The BMW R20 concept features a new air-cooled 2000cc Boxer engine.
It boasts a newly developed chassis with a double-loop main frame made from chrome-molybdenum steel tubes.
It includes a fully adjustable Ohlins suspension setup and ISR brake callipers.
It also adds a 1970s-inspired aluminium tank, and gunmetal finishes on select parts.
The R20 has a 17-inch rear wheel with a 200/55 tyre and a 17-inch front wheel with a 120/70 tyre.
Thanks For Reading!