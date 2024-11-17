Sneak Peak Into Priyanka Chopra’s Gallery From Gunday

By: Aanchal Choudhary | November 17, 2024
Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle today to share a sneak peek into some bts pictures from her film Gunday.
Majority of these pictures are from the actress’ romantic number ‘Jiya’ in which she was paired alongside Ranveer Singh.
Sharing these pictures on her Instagram handle, the actress revealed scrolling through her phone and stumbling across these memories from the film.
The actress wrote, “I was going through my phone and these pictures popped up in my memories. Anyone remember this?? One of the most fun jobs ever! Incredible locations, the most fun cast and crew and the lovely @aliabbaszafar who brought us together. Good memories are made by good people. Circa 2013 @ranveersingh.”
For the uninformed, Gunday released back in 2014 and this year, the film completed a decade.
The film also starred Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in the titular characters.
The actress is now married to Nick Jonas and resides in the United States Of America.