Signature Drive: The Lexus LBX MORIZO RR CONCEPT

By: G R Mukesh | July 18, 2024
The Lexus LBX MORIZO RR CONCEPT is said to be inspired by one of Toyota's most popular hatchbacks, the GR Yaris.
The car is powered by the high-output,1.6-litre three-cylinder (G16E-GTS) petrol engine.
According to Autocar, this three cylinder petrol engine can produce the performance of 300bhp.
On the outisde, the car accomodates stylish yellow accents, that is blended with a mesh pattern painted black.
The four-wheel-drive can zoom from 0-100 Kmph in the matter of 5.2 seconds.
The Lexus LBX Morizo RR Concept takes on the likes of Audi RSQ3 and the BMW X1 M35i.
The Lexus LBX Morizo RR is estimated to be worth around Rs 40 lakh.
