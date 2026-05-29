Sidhu Moose Wala Death Anniversary: Interesting Facts To Know About The Punjabi Singer & Rapper

By: Sunanda Singh | May 29, 2026
Sidhu Moose Wala was a Punjabi Singer and rapper who rose to mainstream popularity with his tracks "So High "and “The Last Ride."
He was shot dead by unidentified assailants on May 29, 2022, by a Canada-based gangster, known as Goldy Brar, and a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Before fame, he studied engineering in Canada and later entered politics.
Known for his raw lyrics and powerful voice, his influence on Punjabi rap and youth culture remains strong even after his passing in 2022.
Born as Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, he also had a brief political stint before his untimely death in 2022. His music continues to trend worldwide.
Before becoming a global Punjabi music icon, he worked part-time jobs abroad and used to write lyrics inspired by real-life struggles, rural Punjab culture, and social issues.
Few people know that his stage name “Moose Wala” comes from his village, Moosa in Mansa district, Punjab, which he proudly carried into his global identity.
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