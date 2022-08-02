Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani return to Mumbai post birthday celebration in Dubai

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 02, 2022

Bollywood lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who had jetted off to Dubai to celebrate the latter's birthday, were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they returned back in the bay.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The duo twinned in black as they were hounded by fans and paparazzi.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Pictures of the couple shopping, and spending time at the Palm Jumeirah islands in Dubai had hit the viral note.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

On the work front, Sidharth has 'Mission Majnu' and 'Yodha' in his kitty, while Kiara has 'Govinda Naam Mera', 'RC15', and 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

Kiara Advani celebrates birthday with beau Sidharth Malhotra in Dubai - photos go viral
Find out More