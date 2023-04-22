Sidhant Gupta: Ten facts about the Jubilee actor, you must know

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 22, 2023
Following rave reviews for his performance in Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Jubilee', Sidhant Gupta is now the new heartthrob on the block. Presenting ten facts about the good-looking actor, every fan must know
Born on April 23rd, 1989 in Jammu
He represented his homestate Jammu and Kashmir at the national level in under-14 cricket, under-17 swimming and under-19 basketball
He went to Delhi to pursue his dream of becoming a pilot but eventually shifted to Mumbai to pursue modelling
He shot to the limelight by appearing in ads for major FMCG brands
He recalls his first audition to be a dud where he couldn't even introduce himself properly
He made his Bollywood debut in the 2013 film 'Tutiya Dil' and eventually starred in 'Badmashiyaan' (2015) and 'Bhoomi' (2017)
He gained a lot of recognition for his role in the TV serial 'Tashan-E-Ishq', in which he played the parallel lead
He participated in season 9 of the famous dance show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'
He has been featured in the 50 Sexiest Asian Men list of the UK based newspaper Eastern Eye for four times in a row between 2016-2019
Prior to 'Jubilee', the actor also starred in the third season of Inside Edge
