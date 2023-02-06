Sid-Kiara wedding: Bollywood celebrities who donned Manish Malhotra's lehengas for their festivities

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 06, 2023
Pavitra Rishta fame actor Ankita Lokhande looked drop dead gorgeous in a heavy embellished gold lehenga set by the ace designer
Urmila Mantodkar looked classic and timeless in a red and gold kimkhab lehenga by Manish Malhotra that she wore at her wedding with a blush pink dupatta paired with it
Singer Kanika Kapoor looked resplendent in rose pink heavily embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga with golden border detailing
Genelia D' Souza's Sangeet white lehenga was designed by Manish Malhotra which is beautifully adorned with swarvoski crystals, zardosi, dabka, bead work, and mirror work
Preity Zinta wore a classic red ensemble with Rajasthani design details for her wedding to husband Gene Goodenough
Bollywood actress Anuskha Ranjan chose to ditch the red and wear a lavender lehenga from Manish Malhotra
Gauahar Khan for her wedding reception carried a gold sequin and ruby velvet antique zardosi motif lehenga with a long velvet veil
Kareena Kapoor wore a heavy pink gharara by Manish for her reception
Thanks For Reading!