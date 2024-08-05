Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In A Red Satin Saree For Stree 2 Promotions

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | August 05, 2024
Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is stunning in an array of red attires ahead of her upcoming movie release, "Stree 2"
All images from Varinder Chawla
In her latest appearance for the movie promotion, the actress donned a lightweight red satin saree paired with an elegant blouse
While the saree was kept simple, the blue and red border added an extra element to the minimal fashion
What made her low-effort look stand out was the exquisite blouse adorned with colourful embroidery, intricate mirror detailing, and a beautiful neckline
The Aashiqui 2 star looked elegant with the statement choker, matching dangling earrings and nath, which complemented the basic fashion
For makeup and hair, Shraddha opted for a natural glam with a smokey eye look and a soft, wavy hairdo
The upcoming movie, Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao, is all set to release in cinema on August 15
