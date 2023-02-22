Shraddha Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 22, 2023
Several celebrities were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday. While some got papped at Mumbai airport, others were seen at different locations as they stepped out in the city. Take a look:
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Urfi Javed was spotted at Mumbai airport
Mohabattein actress Preeti Jhangiani was seen with her husband in Bandra
Rakul Preet Singh got papped as she stepped out of her car outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's office
Akshay Kumar was spotted in an all-orange outfit as he arrived for an event in Mumbai
Natasa Stankovic was spotted outside a salon
Actress Sushmita Sen was spotted outside a clinic in the city
Shraddha Kapoor was spotted wearing blue jeans and pink short kurti. She was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs
Sharma sisters Neha and Aisha were spotted outside their gym in Bandra
Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan got papped at the red carpet of an event in Mumbai
Tina Datta looked stunning in a black kurti
Shehnaaz Gill was also spotted at an event in the city
Thanks For Reading!