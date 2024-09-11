Shivangi Joshi Gives Glimpse Into Ganpati Celebrations With Family

By: Aanchal Choudhary | September 11, 2024

Shivangi Joshi celebrated the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with her family in Mumbai.

Instagram

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame took to her Instagram handle to give a few glimpses of what the celebration looked like with her family.

From sharing a hearty laugh with her siblings to posing for the pictures with her family, Shivangi sure had a gala time.

The actress' glimpse into her family time received love from all her fans and followers.

The actress looked stunning in a beautiful pink outfit and her dupatta stole the show.

Shivangi opted for subtle jewellery and makeup and a cute bun adorned with pearls to complete her look.

Last seen in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is also rumoured to be in a relationship with her costar Kushal Tandon from the show.