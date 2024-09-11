Shivangi Joshi Gives Glimpse Into Ganpati Celebrations With Family

By: Aanchal Choudhary | September 11, 2024
Shivangi Joshi celebrated the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with her family in Mumbai.
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame took to her Instagram handle to give a few glimpses of what the celebration looked like with her family.
From sharing a hearty laugh with her siblings to posing for the pictures with her family, Shivangi sure had a gala time.
The actress' glimpse into her family time received love from all her fans and followers.
The actress looked stunning in a beautiful pink outfit and her dupatta stole the show.
Shivangi opted for subtle jewellery and makeup and a cute bun adorned with pearls to complete her look.
Last seen in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is also rumoured to be in a relationship with her costar Kushal Tandon from the show.