Shilpa Shetty Goes Barefoot To Visit Mumbai's ISKCON Temple With Family On Janmashtami 2024

By: Shefali Fernandes | August 26, 2024
On the occasion of Janmashtami 2024, actress Shilpa Shetty visited the ISKCON Temple in Juhu, Mumbai.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Shilpa Shetty was accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra.
Shilpa Shetty's mother, Sunanda Shetty, was seen mobbed by the paparazzi as she made her way to the temple.
Shilpa Shetty entered the ISKCON Temple barefoot to pay her respect and seek blessings.
Shilpa Shetty's daughter, Samisha Shetty, was seen donning a stunning blue kurta.
Samisha Shetty twinned with her brother Viaan Raj Kundra in blue.
Shilpa Shetty happily posed with her mother, Sunanda Shetty, Samisha Shetty and Viaan Raj Kundra.
Shilpa Shetty's daughter, Samisha was born in 2020 via surrogacy.
Thanks For Reading!