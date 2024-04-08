Shehnaaz Gill Visits Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple As Her New Single Dhup Lagdi Releases

By: Shefali Fernandes | April 08, 2024
On Monday, April 8, Shehnaaz Gill visited Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings from Ganapati Bappa.
She arrived at the temple to seek blessings as her new single Dhup Lagdi was released today, April 8.
The Bigg Boss 13 contestant wore a white ethnic suit and paired it with an orange-printed dupatta.
Sharing the photo on her Instagram handle, Shehnaaz Gill wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Moryaa! ❤️🙏"
Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Thank You for Coming, in which, she played the role of Rushi Kalra.
Shehnaaz Gill, who has a huge fan-following, was seen clicking a selfie with a female fan outside the temple.
Shehnaaz Gill also distributed sweets to the paparazzi, who were present outside the temple.
On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will feature next in Sab First Class.
