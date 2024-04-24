Shehnaaz Gill Loves Her Scenic Routes, These PHOTOS Are Proof

By: Aanchal Choudhary | April 24, 2024
Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures from her recent scenic trip.
The actress can be seen having a gala time in the midst of mountains, a water fall and open skies.
However, this is not the first time that the actress has taken a scenic route in the lapse of nature.
The actress loves her time around the mountains and she has time and again shared glimpses of the same on her social media feed too.
Shehnaaz, who hails from Punjab, rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13 and went ahead to be immensely popular post the show.
The actress also reduced a lot of weight post the show and has time and again spoken about the motivation behind her transformation.
Shehnaaz, who was last seen in Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Thankyou for coming' has recently released her single 'Dhoop lagdi,' which has gone head to be pretty viral.
The actress is now prepping up for her upcoming film titled 'Sab first class' opposite Varun Sharma, an announcement of which was made by her some time back.