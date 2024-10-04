Shardiya Navratri 2024: 7 Drinks You Can Have During Navratri Fasting

By: Rahul M | October 04, 2024

Coconut water can be consumed during Navratri fasting. It provides essential nutrients and keeps you hydrated for a longer time

Fresh fruit juice, such as watermelon juice, orange juice, or apple juice, is a great beverage option for the Navratri fasting

Dairy products can be included in your fasting meal. Buttermilk is great for your gut and health; avoid adding salt for Navratri vrat

Apart from buttermilk, lassi is also an excellent beverage for fasting rituals. This sweet and creamy delight also fulfill your craving

Lemon, honey, and ginger water is packed with healthy antioxidants and nutrients. This is an easy-to-make drink, can be incldued in your morning fasting meal

Sattu Sharbat is another best drink to consume during the Shardiya Navratri fasting this year

Lastly, Nimbu Pani without using table salt can also be incorporated in your fasting meal. It keeps you hydrated and energised for longer hours

