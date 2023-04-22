Babar Azam to Mohammed Shami, here's how cricketers celebrated Eid

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 22, 2023
Indian Fast bowler Umran Malik who is currently playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL took time off to celebrate the joyous day.
Australian batter Usman Khawaja celebrated Eid with his wife Rachel and two daughters in Australia.
Afghanistan cricket team’s former captain Asghar Afghan tweeted the picture after Eid prayers and wished everyone a Happy Eid.
Former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan shared wishes for their fans on this special day.
Haris Rauf celebrated Eid at his home in Rawalpindi
Mohammed Shami shared an embrace with teammates as he celebrates EID
Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed who is celebrating this joyous occasion with his family wished his fans on his Instagram page
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrated Eid ahead of the home series against New Zealand
Pakistan capatin Babr Azam celebrated Eid with friends and family
Talismanic leg spinner Rashid Khan who is currently playing in the IPL for Gujarat Titans celebrated with Lucknow Super Giants players ahead of their clash.