Shaheen Afridi Nikah ceremony with Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha; check wedding album

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 03, 2023
Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi married former Pakistan all rounder Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha Afridi.
The two tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Karachi on February 3.
Maulana Abdul Sattar performed the Nikah at the Zakaria Mosque, while the bride’s rukhsati will take place later.
The couple’s mehndi function was held last night.
A reception was held soon after the Nikah where cricketers Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah Babar Azam and Shadab Khan, as well as squash legend Jahangir Khan, were among the attendees
Asim Bajwa, the former director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations, was also present at the occasion along with Wasim Khan, the General Manager of the International Cricket Council.
Shaheen’s family reached Karachi to participate in marriage events two days earlier. The pair have been engaged for over two years
Shaheen will next be seen in action during the eight edition of the Pakistan Super League scheduled to begin on February 13. His team Lahore Qalandars are the defending champions.