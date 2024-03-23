Shaheed Diwas 2024: 7 Quotes By Bhagat Singh For Everyday Inspiration

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 23, 2024
"They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit." -Bhagat Singh
"Man's duty is to try and endeavour, success depends upon chance and environments." -Bhagat Singh
"I am full of ambition and hope and charm in life. But I can renounce everything in time of need." -Bhagat Singh
"A rebellion is not a revolution. It may ultimately lead to that end." -Bhagat Singh
"Revolution did not necessarily involve sanguinary strife. It was not a cult of bomb and pistol. They may sometime be mere means for its achievement." -Bhagat Singh
"I am a man and all that affects mankind concerns me." -Bhagat Singh