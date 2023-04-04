Shah Rukh Khan's inside pics from NMAAC: Posing with Tom Holland, Zendaya to selfie with Madhuri Dixit

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 04, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly the king of hearts and he sure does know how to win over a room full of people!
SRK recently attended the NMACC event in Mumbai and while he did not pose for the paps, he sure did click a picture with his wife Gauri and kids Aryan and Suhana inside the venue
SRK broke the internet as he got Salman Khan, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Nita Ambani, all in one frame along with him
SRK looked handsome as he posed with Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya
He also charmed Hollywood supermodel Gigi Hadid, who now can't stop gushing about him
SRK had a mini reunion with his Devdas co-star Madhuri Dixit too
SRK and pop sensation AP Dhillon's viral picture from NMACC event
Not just celebs, but SRK also got a picture with the ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain
Known for being the most kind and generous star, Shah Rukh obliged all the dancers at the event with a happy picture
