Shah Rukh Khan's inside pics from NMAAC: Posing with Tom Holland, Zendaya to selfie with Madhuri Dixit

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 04, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly the king of hearts and he sure does know how to win over a room full of people!

SRK recently attended the NMACC event in Mumbai and while he did not pose for the paps, he sure did click a picture with his wife Gauri and kids Aryan and Suhana inside the venue

SRK broke the internet as he got Salman Khan, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Nita Ambani, all in one frame along with him

SRK looked handsome as he posed with Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya

He also charmed Hollywood supermodel Gigi Hadid, who now can't stop gushing about him

SRK had a mini reunion with his Devdas co-star Madhuri Dixit too

SRK and pop sensation AP Dhillon's viral picture from NMACC event

Not just celebs, but SRK also got a picture with the ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain

Known for being the most kind and generous star, Shah Rukh obliged all the dancers at the event with a happy picture

