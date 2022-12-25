Shah Rukh Khan's #AskSRK session: best replies by the actor

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 25, 2022
On the occasion of Christmas, Shah Rukh Khan conducted #AskSRK session on his Twitter handle
Here are some of the interesting replies by the actor
A user asked SRK "Chopper udaana kab seekha aapne?" pointing out on Pathaan's poster. Replying to this SRK wrote, "Cycle chalane ki training ke saath saath…."
When asked about his current body weight, the actor replied, "Just a tad below 70 kg"
During this session, a fan asked SRK to suggest a name for his upcoming baby. Replying to this, the actor tweeted, "Ho lene de phir naam sochenge and congratulations in advance to u and ur wife… be healthy"
A user tweeted, "Aapke ghr me Santa aaya tha?" To this, Shah Rukh tweeted, "Pahunch rahein honge…suna hai ghar ke bahar traffic bahut hai"
Choosing between Pathaan and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi's Surinder Sahni, Khan wrote, "Sahni gentle…Pathan a gentleman I think"
A fan asked Shah Rukh, how he made his sizzling body for Pathaan. Giving a perfect reply the actor wrote, "57 years bro…"
Another fan asked SRK when he will release Pathaan's trailer to which he said, "Ha ha Meri marzi!!! It will come when it comes
