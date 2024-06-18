Shah Rukh Khan To Deepika Padukone: Highest Paid Actors Of 2024

By: Shefali Fernandes | June 18, 2024
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reportedly charges Rs 150 crore to Rs 250 crore per film, according to Forbes.
Photo Via Instagram
Rajinikanth allegedly charges between Rs 150 crore and Rs 210 crore.
On the third spot is Thalapathy Vijay, who is said to charge Rs 130 crore to Rs 200 crore per movie.
Prabhas, who is gearing up for the release of Kalki 2898 AD, charges 100 crore to Rs 200 crore per movie.
Mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone is ranked as the highest paid Bollywood actress of 2024, who charges 15 crore to Rs 30 crore per movie.
Actress, politician Kangana Ranaut, according to Forbes, charges Rs 15 crore to Rs 27 crore per movie.
Priyanka Chopra reportedly is on the third spot as she charges Rs 15 crore to Rs 25 crore per movie.
Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, charges Rs 15 crore to Rs 25 crore per movie.
Photo Via Instagram
Thanks For Reading!