Shah Rukh Khan hosts special Pathaan screening for family, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 17, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan organised a special screening of his upcoming film 'Pathaan' for his family on Tuesday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

SRK's kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were all smiles as they were papped at the screening

Photo by Viral Bhayani

SRK's mother-in-law and his sister were also present at the screening

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aryan was caught in a rare moment as he shared a laugh with his sister

Photo by Viral Bhayani

'Pathaan' is set to release in theatres on January 25

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The film marks SRK's return to the silver screen with a full-fledged role after four long years

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actioner is a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe

Photo by Viral Bhayani

'Pathaan' also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra celebrates birthday with media in Mumbai
Find out More