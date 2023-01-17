Shah Rukh Khan hosts special Pathaan screening for family, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 17, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan organised a special screening of his upcoming film 'Pathaan' for his family on Tuesday
SRK's kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were all smiles as they were papped at the screening
SRK's mother-in-law and his sister were also present at the screening
Aryan was caught in a rare moment as he shared a laugh with his sister
'Pathaan' is set to release in theatres on January 25
The film marks SRK's return to the silver screen with a full-fledged role after four long years
The film is directed by Siddharth Anand
The actioner is a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe
'Pathaan' also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham
