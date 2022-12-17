Shah Rukh Khan conducts #AskSRK session: 10 best replies

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 17, 2022
Here's some interesting tweets from Shah Rukh Khan's recent #AskSRK session
A user asked SRK about why #AskSRK session is always for 15 minutes. To this SRK gave a befitting reply by saying "Because everyone needs 15 minutes for fame…"
When asked about FIFA World Cup finale, SRK said, "Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also"
Giving his fitness tip to one of his fans, SRK tweeted, "Eat properly…exercise regularly….and don’t overdo it take your time to work out slowly"
When a fan asked for a selfie, Mr Khan politely refused by tweeting, "Not right now hair is standing!!!!"
A fan of SRK asked for his WhatsApp number to which the actor gave a funny reply, "I am phone and messaging unfriendly…."
Replying to a fan's question, SRK revealed his babies mean world to him
A user asked for his Salman Khan's favroite film, to which he quickly replied, "Bajrangi Bhaijaan"
During this #AskSRK session, a fan tweeted a video which was all about SRK's pictures and flowers with cake. To fan's this sweet gesture, the actor wrote,"Wow 3D like Avataar!!"
A fan also asked about Atlee and SRK's upcoming film Jawaan. Talking about the same, Shah Rukh said, "Amazing and it’s so exciting he and Priya are having a baby now"
Last but not the least, when asked about why to watch Pathaan, SRK simply said Mazaa Ayega