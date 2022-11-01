Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Rags to riches story of the Badshah of Bollywood

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 01, 2022
The name Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. The superstar, who celebrates his 57th birthday on November 2, 2022, has earned an identity synonymous with India itself
SRK's journey through life is nothing less than a Bollywood movie in itself. In this movie, there's an ambitious childhood, a tragic teenage, a quintessential love story, several highs and lows, and eventually a happy ending
Shah Rukh was born in a middle-class family in Delhi to Mir Taj Mohammed Khan, an Indian independence activist, and Lateef Fatima, a school teacher
His humble background did not discourage him from dreaming big and ever since he was young, he wished to be an actor, inspired by the legendary Dilip Kumar
SRK enrolled at Hansraj College (1985–88) for a degree in economics, but spent much of his time at Delhi's Theatre Action Group. After Hansraj, he began studying for a master's degree in mass communication at Jamia Millia Islamia, but left to pursue his acting career
SRK faced major setbacks in his personal life after he lost his father to cancer in 1981 and his mother in 1991. But around the same time, he fell in love with Gauri Chibber (now Gauri Khan) and tied the knot with her in a traditional Hindu ceremony on October 25, 1991
In the same year, SRK moved to Mumbai to pursue acting full-time to escape the grief of losing his mother. The actor had once mentioned that he had landed in the city with just Rs 1,500 in his pocket
Not just that, but he also slept at railway stations and bus stands in his initial days. A dejected SRK had once gotten drunk and had yelled at Mumbai's Marine Drive that he will own the city one day
After doing bits and pieces of theatre in the city, SRK got his first acting assignment in television with Lekh Tandon's 'Dil Dariya'
He became a household name with shows like 'Fauji', 'Circus' and 'Idiot'. He also played minor parts in the serials ‘Umeed’ and ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’
Within a year, SRK became one of the most talked about faces in film circles and his first film offer was for Hema Malini's directorial debut 'Dil Aashna Hai'
However, the film ran into several delays, thus making 'Deewana' SRK's debut film in 1992
While he initially earned immense fame and acclaim for negative roles in films like 'Baazigar', 'Darr', 'Anjaam', 'Koyla' and 'Duplicate', he went on to become the quintessential lover boy with the success of the film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' in 1995
Thus began the reign of Shah Rukh Khan who went on to become one of the most loved actors the country had ever seen with films like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', 'Devdas', 'Chalte Chalte', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Veer Zara', 'Main Hoon Na', and others
SRK created a new definition of love and romance for an entire generation not just in India, but all across the globe
Today, SRK is one of the richest and most successful actors in the world. Not just acting, but the superstar has donned multiple hats including that of a producer, a cricket team owner, a global performer, an orator, and one of the faces with the biggest brand value
The Government of India has awarded him the Padma Shri, and the Government of France has awarded him the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and the Legion of Honour
Today, Shah Rukh rules the hearts of billions of people across the world and he is one of the richest actors in the world, not just in terms of money, but more so in terms of love, adulation and respect
SRK is now awaiting the release of three new films -- 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki', and he only aims to achieve greater heights in the years to come
